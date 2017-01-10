NIA court moves to declare 4 accused proclaimed offenders

A SPECIAL designated court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) issued the proclamation notice to four accused in the Pathankot attack, including Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, his brother Abdul Rauf and two alleged handlers, Shahid Latif and Kashif Jan, on Monday. JeM was accused of carrying out the terror attack on the Pathankot airbase on January 2, 2016. By issuing the proclamation notice, the process of declaring all the accused as proclaimed offenders (PO) began.

The court has fixed March 9 for the next hearing in the case. The court may take a decision regarding this then. The proclamation notice was issued under Section 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code under which the court sends a legal notice to the accused to appear in court within 30 days. If the accused fails to appear within the stipulated time, the court declares him PO.

The NIA also filed its status report on the progress of the case and told court that they got a red corner notice issued against the three accused — Masood Azhar, Abdul Rauf and Shahid Latif – while the notice is yet to be served to Kashif Jan. “Yes, we have filed the status report. The ourt has issued the notice to all the accused in the case and the proceedings of declaring them PO have been initiated,” said an NIA official.

The weapons and other articles recovered from the four terrorists who entered the airbase will be kept at Phase VII police station amid tight security, said an NIA official. NIA had filed the chargesheet against the four accused on December 20.