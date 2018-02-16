NIA court grants seven day remand to five accused involved in escape of Naveed Jutt

After the escape the Pakistani militant had traveled to South Kashmir and his pictures carrying AK 47 rifles surfaced on the social media. After the escape the Pakistani militant had traveled to South Kashmir and his pictures carrying AK 47 rifles surfaced on the social media.

The NIA special court on Friday granted seven days remand to five accused arrested in connection with the escape of Pakistani prisoner Naveed Jutt from Srinagar hospital. ”The NIA Special Court granted seven days’ remand of the five accused in case RC No 05/2018 pertaining to the escape from custody of LeT terrorist Naveed Jutt from SMHS hospital,” NIA spokesman said. On Thursday the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate , Srinagar granted a transit remand of two days to NIA for the five accused Shakeel Ahmed Bhat, Tika Khan, Syed Tajamul Islam, Mohammad Shafi Wani and Jan Mohammad Ganai, all residents of Pulwama.

”The five accused will be produced before the NIA Special Court at Jammu tomorrow for seeking police custody,” said NIA spokesman. The Pakistani militant escaped after militants killed two police men: headconstable Mushtaq Ahmad and constable Babar. The cops were taking the Pakistani prisoner for medical consultation in the hospital.

A day after the escape the police arrested five people who had helped Naveed Jatt to escape from the hospital and also seized motorcycle and vehicle used in the escape. However mastermind is still at large. Earlier the NIA registered case RC No 05/2018 related to the escape from custody on February 6 for treatment.

After the escape the Pakistani militant had traveled to South Kashmir and his pictures carrying AK 47 rifles surfaced on the social media. Naveed Jatt was seen along with Hizbul Mujahedeen commanders Riyaz Naikoo and Sadeem Padder. Recently J-K police said that Naveed has all the potential to take reins of Lashkar in South Kashmir. Jatt was arrested in 2014 from south Kashmir.

