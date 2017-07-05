NIA court grants Pakistani witnesses 4 months to appear in Samjhauta case

Sixty-eight people were charred to death in the blasts in two coaches of the Samjhauta Express in Panipat on February 18, 2007. Sixty-eight people were charred to death in the blasts in two coaches of the Samjhauta Express in Panipat on February 18, 2007.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, hearing the 2007 Samjhauta Express blast case in Haryana’s Panchkula, on Tuesday granted four months to 13 Pakistani witnesses to join the trial proceedings. The examination of nine local witnesses and accused, including Swami Aseemanand, will resume in August.

Pakistan had last month sought more time to serve summons issued to its citizens for appearing before the court, which has recorded testimonies of 249 out of 299 witnesses.

“Summons were issued through MEA (the ministry of external affairs) and sent through diplomatic channels to Foreign Affairs Ministry of Pakistan requesting them that the witnesses are required for examination…,” special public prosecutor RK Handa said.

“(The) Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan turned down the request citing shortage of time and asked for a minimum time period of four months to serve the summons.’’

