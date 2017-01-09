NIA court declares Masood Azhar, 3 others as proclaimed offenders in Pathankot attack case

Latest News
NIA had earlier chargesheeted Jasih-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, his brother Rauf Asghar and two handlers.

NIA had earlier chargesheeted Jasih-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, his brother Rauf Asghar and two handlers.

A National Investigative Agency court Monday declared all the four accused in the Pathankot terror attack case as proclaimed offenders. The investigative agency had earlier chargesheeted Jasih-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, his brother Rauf Asghar and two handlers. Four terrorists scaled the wall of an Indian Air Force base in Pathankot and killed eight security personnel in January 2016. They were later identified as s Nasir Hussain, Hafiz Abu Bakar, Umar Farooq and Abdul Qayum, all residents of Pakistan.

