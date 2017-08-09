NIA chargesheets four members of self-styled IS Lucknow-Kanpur module

In the chargesheet filed before a special NIA court in Bhopal, the agency has alleged that Muzaffar formed a terrorist gang with several members. (Representational Image) In the chargesheet filed before a special NIA court in Bhopal, the agency has alleged that Muzaffar formed a terrorist gang with several members. (Representational Image)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against four members of IS’s self-professed Lucknow-Kanpur module. Atif Muzaffar, Danish, Syed Mir Hussain and Ghaus Khan, who were allegedly involved in a blast on a Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train in March, have been charged under the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. In the chargesheet filed before a special NIA court in Bhopal, the agency has alleged that Muzaffar formed a terrorist gang with several members. An NIA statement said the gang included Danish, Hussain, Khan and one Saifullah and owed allegiance to the IS. Saifullah was killed in an encounter in Lucknow on the day of the blast.

The chargesheet said the accused attended Ahl-e-Hadith (religious) programmes and were radicalised after reading online publications, including but not limited to Dabiq (IS) and Inspire (al Qaeda) magazines. “They took ‘Bayath’ (oath of allegiance) to the ISIS and also attempted to do ‘Hijrat’ (migration to ISIS territory) several times through Kashmir, Amritsar, Mumbai and other places,” the NIA said. It alleged that they “conspired to cause subversive activities” threatening India’s sovereignty and safety after failing to do so.

“To this effect, they shifted to a hideout at Lucknow and collected arms and fabricated improvised explosive devices (IEDs). They conducted trial blasts and also killed a teacher at Kanpur in November 2016 using the arms they had purchased,” the NIA said. The statement said that after the blast, Muzaffar, Danish and Hussain, who planted the bomb when the train was at Bhopal station, tried to flee to Lucknow but were arrested at Pipariya in MP. The statement said the evidence with NIA establishes criminal conspiracy and the terror act committed by these accused.

