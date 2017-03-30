NIA chargesheets against ‘IS unit’

The NIA Wednesday filed two chargesheets at a special court in Kochi in connection with the suspected IS module Omar Al-Hindi, busted in October. The chargesheet said those arrested had entered into a criminal conspiracy to attack prominent persons and places of public importance in various parts of south India.

The accused have been identified as Manseed Mehmood (30) of Kannur, Swalih Mohammed (26) of Thrissur, Rashid Ali (24) of Coimbatore, Ramshad N K (24) of Kozhikode, Safvan P (30) of Malappuram, and two men from Kozhikode — Jasim N K (25) and Shajeer Mangalassery (35). They have been charged under sections 120B, 121, 122 and 125 of IPC besides sections 17, 18, 18B, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

