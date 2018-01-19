NIA chargesheet baseless: Separatist leadership

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on Thursday described the NIA chargesheet against 12 people, including Kashmiri separatist leaders, as “baseless, false and concocted”. JRL, comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, also reacted strongly to Army Chief Bipin Rawat’s comments Wednesday when he said, “People of Kashmir in general, I think, are getting tired of terrorism.”

At a press meet at Mirwaiz’s Nigeen residence, the JRL said in a statement, “There is a persistent campaign on the part of the government of India and certain sections of Indian media to align the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination with terrorism.”

On the chargesheet, Mirwaiz said, “The chargesheet has been kept open and it is a clear indication by the Government of India to browbeat, harass and threaten the leadership and the people as we have seen in the past year.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App