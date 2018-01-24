NIA chargesheet against trader who faked plane ‘hijacking’ midair

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed the chargesheet against Mumbai-based businessman Birju Salla, 37, who allegedly faked the “plane hijacking threat” midair in October last year while travelling business class in a Jet Airways flight. The NIA said that Salla’s act “jeopardised the safety of the passengers and crew members on board”.

The investigating agency said in a press release “…it has been established that accused Birju Salla, who travelled in the business class of the Jet Airways flight No. 9W339 on 30/10/2017, from Mumbai prepared a ‘threat note’ in ‘English’ and ‘Urdu’ language and he intentionally placed it in the tissue paper box of the toilet near the Business Class thereby jeopardised the safety of the passengers and crew members on board.”

