NIA chargesheet against Mohammed Masiuddin: IS man planned attack on Mother House

Suspected Islamic state member Mohammed Masiuddin alias Musa, 25, allegedly had planned to attack the Mother House, headquarters of the Missionaries of Charity located in Mullick Bazar in Kolkata. This is according to a December 23 chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Bankshall court. Musa was arrested earlier this year for his alleged links to terror groups such as Islamic State (IS) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). The Mother house is visited by foreigners frequently. According to the NIA, during interrogation, Musa had allegedly revealed his plans to attack and the Mother House, which he claimed to be a ‘soft target’.

According to police sources, security has been increased in and around Mother House area now. Musa is currently under judicial custody till January 3.

In the 60-page chargesheet, the agency says: “A-1 (Md Musa) discusses about some plan and selects Mother Teresa House as the target for terrorist attack in Kolkata and appraises that foreigners (British, Russians, Americans) are easily found there and tells that during the attack, accused one would accompany them”. As per sources, this attack was in retribution against such “world powers” bombing Syria and Libya.

“Charges slapped on Musa includes 121 (Wagging or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war against the Government of India), 121 A (Conspiracy to commit offences punishable by section 121 from the Indian Penal Code), 122 (Collecting arms etc with intention of waging war against the Government of India), 123 (Concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war) of IPC and under section 16 (Punishment for terrorist act), 18 (any act preparatory to the commission of a terrorist act) and 20 (Punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of Unlawful activities (Prevention) Act”, a source told The Indian Express.

Musa was recently interrogated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the USA and the Rapid Action Battalion Bangladesh (RAB). According to sources, the RAB investigated Musa for links in Dhaka’s Holey Artisan Attack, and the FBI inquired about Islamic State’s plans to attack foreigners in South Asian Countries.

Another portion of the chargesheet read : “He tells that the ISIS is accruing loss and advices the member to remain in disguise as a Non-Muslim,”

Musa, a resident of Labhpur in Birbhum district, was arrested on July 4, 2016 for allegedly radicalising youth. The case was then taken by NIA. During investigation, officials found Musa was in contact with IS operative groups in Syria, Afghanistan and Bangladesh through e-mail and internet. According to sources, Musa had visited Mother house and discussed his plans with his handlers through Telegram, a messaging app that allows for encrypted communication.

He was allegedly in touch with Abu Sulaiman, an IS operative and alleged mastermind of the Dhaka attack, and Safi Omar, Indian Mujahideen suspect. Musa was allegedly going to kill a businessman in Kolkata to prove his worth.