NIA challenges Areeb Majeed’s discharge from UAPA Section 20

Areeb Majeed (File Photo) Areeb Majeed (File Photo)

The National Investigation Agency, which had chargehsheeted alleged Islamic State recruit Areeb Majeed, made an oral plea before the Bombay High Court Thursday saying the Mumbai sessions court should not proceed with the trial. A division bench of Justice V K Tahilramani and Justice M S Karnik posted the appeal for hearing on June 6 but did not stay the trial before the lower court.

The special NIA court is currently at the stage of framing of charges against Majeed.

The NIA has also challenged a special court order dropping Section 20 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) from the case that charged Majeed with being a member of a terrorist outfit.

His lawyer Mubin Solkar had pointed out to the court that the application filed by the NIA did not include a prayer for staying the trial and therefore the same could not be granted.

A special NIA court had in February 2017 passed an order stating that Majeed could not be charged under Section 20 of the UAPA since ISIS had not yet been declared a terrorist organisation by the Indian government when Majeed allegedly joined the outfit. According to the NIA, Majeed and three others from Kalyan left the country, allegedly to join IS, in May 2014 on the pretext of going on a pilgrimage. In November 2014, Majeed was arrested on his return to India.

The application filed by the NIA said the special judge “erred in appreciating the arguments of prosecution as well as evidence on record for framing of the charges” under Section 20 of the UAPA. The application further said the judge’s finding that ISIS was not a banned terror organisation at the time of registration of the FIR was also wrong.

“Areeb Majeed and his other three wanted associates were in association to commit a terrorist act,” said the application, adding that they were members of a terrorists’ gang and charges under UAPA Section 20 as amended were required to be framed against him.

Majeed continues to face charges including under Section 16 (punishment for terrorist act) and Section 18 (punishment for conspiracy) of the UAPA along with Section 125 (waging war against any Asiatic Power in alliance with the Government of India) of the Indian Penal Code.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now