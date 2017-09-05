Only in Express
NIA arrests two suspected stone pelters in Kashmir in connection with terror funding case

The recent arrests are part of the NIA crackdown on Kashmiri separatists who the agency suspects of disrupting harmony in the Valley with the help of financial support from terror groups based in Pakistan.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 5, 2017 6:48 pm
A stone-pelter in Jammu and Kashmir. (File photo)
The National Investigative Agency has arrested two suspected stone pelters in Kashmir in connection with terror funding case, as reported by PTI.

The recent arrests are part of the NIA crackdown on Kashmiri separatists who the agency suspects of disrupting harmony in the Valley with the help of financial support from terror groups based in Pakistan. The NIA has arrested eight people, including Geelani's son-in-law Altaf Ahmed Shah and various Hurriyat office-bearers.

  1. P
    p g
    Sep 5, 2017 at 7:24 pm
    Throw 100 stones on each one of these anti-nationals, and later on jail them for 20 years each.
    Reply
