NIA arrests two suspected stone pelters in Kashmir in connection with terror funding case

A stone-pelter in Jammu and Kashmir. (File photo) A stone-pelter in Jammu and Kashmir. (File photo)

The National Investigative Agency has arrested two suspected stone pelters in Kashmir in connection with terror funding case, as reported by PTI.

The recent arrests are part of the NIA crackdown on Kashmiri separatists who the agency suspects of disrupting harmony in the Valley with the help of financial support from terror groups based in Pakistan. The NIA has arrested eight people, including Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Ahmed Shah and various Hurriyat office-bearers.

