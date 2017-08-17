NIA arrests Srinagar businessman Zahoor Watali in terror funding case

CRPF personnel outside one of the residences where the raids were conducted, in Srinagar. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) CRPF personnel outside one of the residences where the raids were conducted, in Srinagar. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The National Investigative Agency on Thursday arrested Srinagar businessman Zahoor Watali in connection with the ongoing terror funding probe. The agency said Watali is suspected of acting as a conduit for illegally remitting funds to secessionists, terrorists, and stone-pelters. Watali was earlier arrested in 1990 by the Jammu & Kashmir Police when some anti-national activists were found present at his house at Srinagar, according to the NIA.

Earlier on Wednesday, the agency raided 12 places in Kashmir, including the homes of two lawyers, two drivers and a government official. One of the advocates, Mohammad Shafi Reshi, who is affiliated to Hurriyat’s S A S Geelani faction, is the uncle of PDP legislator Yasir Reshi.

NIA sleuths and officials said the searches — conducted simultaneously at Sanatnagar, Parimpora, Tarhama and Mazhama in Baramulla, and Machipora and Bakhihaker in Kupwara — have led to documents related to hawala funding.

At Gulberg Colony, the NIA searched the house of advocate Mohammad Shafi Reshi. At Tarhama village, the NIA raided two houses — of Peerzada Ghulam Nabi, who is an employee with the industries, and commerce department, and Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, who is an accountant of Watali.

In Kupwara’s Machipora, the home of one of Watali’s employees, Ghulam Mohammad, was also searched. Another search was carried at Bakhihakar village at the house of Abdul Aziz Mir, the caretaker of a property belonging to Watali.

