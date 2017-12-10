NIA arrests Pulwama youth with ‘LeT links’

“The role of Tauseef about his association with LeT had surfaced during the interrogation of the accused Nayeem. He has been in touch with LeT terrorists operating in Pulwama. He has also remained in contact with Nayeem since March 2017 when Nayeem had visited Pulwama and stayed with LeT terrorists for 3 months,” NIA statement said. “The role of Tauseef about his association with LeT had surfaced during the interrogation of the accused Nayeem. He has been in touch with LeT terrorists operating in Pulwama. He has also remained in contact with Nayeem since March 2017 when Nayeem had visited Pulwama and stayed with LeT terrorists for 3 months,” NIA statement said.

NIA on Saturday arrested a 25-year-old from Pulwama in Kashmir in connection with its case against an alleged LeT man who was arrested by the agency recently for carrying out reconnaissance of vital installations.

“NIA has arrested Tauseef Ahmed Malik, 25 years, son of Abdul Rashid Malik r/o Chandgam Pulwama today in case RC-20/2017/NIA/DLI related to the activists of LeT in India. The arrest has been done with the assistance of J&K Police,” an NIA statement said. NIA recently arrested Aurangabad resident Nayeem Mohammed who is also an accused in the 2006 Aurangabad Arms haul case.



The accused will be brought to Delhi and produced before the NIA Special Court.

