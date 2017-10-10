NIA arrests one in 2013 Kerala terror camp case

The National Investigation Agency took over the case from Kerala police in August 2013 The National Investigation Agency took over the case from Kerala police in August 2013

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Tuesday that it had arrested one accused for organising a terror camp in Kerala’s Kannur district in 2013.

Azharudeen, alias Azhar, 24, a resident of Narath in Kerala was arrested on Monday night and would be produced before the Ernakulam trial court later on Tuesday, an NIA official said.

The counter-terrorism agency said the arrest was part of the April 23, 2013 case, when a secret camp was organised by Thanal Foundation Trust inside one of its buildings to impart training in use of swords and explosives. The case was first registered by the Kerala police before it was taken over by the NIA in August 2013.

On January 20, 2016, the NIA Special Court had found 21 people of the Popular Front of India (PFI) guilty in the case and were charged with criminal conspiracy, membership of unlawful assembly, possession of arms and explosive substances, inciting communal disharmony, assertions prejudicial to national integration besides organising the terror camp.

