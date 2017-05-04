NIA arrests man wanted in smuggling of fake Indian currency

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested a man allegedly involved in smuggling of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) from Bihar’s West Champaran district. The man, who hails from Nepal, was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 in connection with the smuggling of FICN in Patna and Delhi. The man was arrested with the help of state police of East and West Champaran districts, Bettiah Superintendent of Police Vinay Kumar said.

The accused, a resident of Bara district in Nepal, was allegedly smuggling FICN into India from Nepal via Dubai, the SP said. The agency was on a lookout for him in connection with a fake currency case registered in Delhi and Patna, the officer said. The case registered in Patna is related to the seizure of fake currency worth Rs 25 lakh at Raxaul on Bihar-Nepal border. In Delhi, a case was registered against the person after Rs 49 lakh was seized at Indira Gandhi International Airport on April 18, 2014, the SP said.

