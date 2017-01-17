NIA arrests alleged ISIS operative from Hyderabad

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

Mohammed Irfan, an alleged aide of terror outfit ISIS, was today arrested by NIA officials from Hyderabad. Irfan was arrested for his role in the ISIS terror conspiracy module, exposed in the searches in Hyderabad city on June 29, 2016, a press release issued by the NIA said.

The investigation has revealed that Irfan along with the other accused took part in searching of hideouts, for their physical training. He had specifically searched for safe house in the outskirts of Hyderabad along with another accused Muzaffer Hussain Rizwan, it said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case relating to some youths of Hyderabad and their accomplices entering into criminal conspiracy to wage war against the government of India by collecting weapons and explosive materials to target public places including religious sites, sensitive government building, etc, in various parts of the country.

A charge sheet has also been filed by the probe agency in the case.

On the instructions of accused Mohammed Ibrahim Yazdani (since charge sheeted in the case), Irfan collected the explosive precursors along with Yazdani, from the outskirts of Pochampally village of Nalgonda district, the release said.

“He also went to Ananthapur town to collect explosive material in pursuance of the conspiracy,” it said.

Investigation has revealed that Mohd Irfan also took an oath of allegiance in favour of Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, the self-proclaimed caliph of the ISIS, in the presence of accused Yazdani and Rizwan, and he was given a Kunya or kuniya (a component of an Arabic name) name, Abu Jafar by Yazdani, the agency said.

Irfan was produced before a special NIA court in Hyderabad which has remanded him to judicial custody for seven days.