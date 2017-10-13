NIA arrests 4 Nagaland officers for collecting ‘tax’ for NSCN(K)

A Special NIA Court in Dimapur later ordered three days’ police remand of the four officers. A Special NIA Court in Dimapur later ordered three days’ police remand of the four officers.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested four officers – three serving and one retired – of the Nagaland government on charges of large-scal extortion and unlawful “tax” collection of behalf of the NSCN(K), a banned outfit, taking the number of government officers held on such allegations to seven in six months. A Special NIA Court in Dimapur later ordered three days’ police remand of the four officers.

The four have been arrested under Section 384 of the IPC and Sections 10, 13, 17 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, read with Sections 7 and 8 of the NSR, Section 25(1B) of the Arms Act and Section 13 of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, a letter sent to the Nagaland chief secretary by the NIA’s Guwahati office requesting initiation of departmental action, said. A copy of the letter is available with The Indian Express.

“The officials in their official capacity provided substantial amount to NSCN(K) by way of contributing government funds to the banned outfit, thereby supporting NSCN(K) in furtherance of its unlawful activities,” a press release issued by the NIA said. It also said that the officers were involved in paying “huge amount of money” to various underground factions like the NSCN(K), NSCN(R), FGN and NNC between 2012 and 2016.

“The allegations were revealed during scrutiny of official documents including demand letters and payment receipts which were seized during the search operation carried out by NIA in 13 government offices on January 18, 2017,” the NIA press release said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App