NHRC taking up Rohingya issue on humanitarian ground: H L Dattu

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday said it has taken up the issue of the Rohingyas on humanitarian grounds but refused to comment on the government’s assertion that the “illegal immigrants” would be deported.

“We are taking up the case of Rohingyas on humanitarian grounds. I can’t comment on the government line,” chairman of the NHRC Justice (retd) H L Dattu told reporters here on the sidelines of a seminar on good governance and human rights organised by the rights body.

His comments came minutes after Home Minister Rajnath Singh said at the seminar that Rohingyas were illegal immigrants and not refugees and would be deported.

The NHRC had recently issued a notice to the Centre over its plan to deport Rohingyas, who are residing in various parts of India.

According to the Commission, its “intervention is appropriate” in the matter from the human rights angle.

