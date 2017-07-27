NHRC seeks report on Faridabad lynching

Junaid Khan, who was stabbed on June 22. Junaid Khan, who was stabbed on June 22.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a report into the killing of Haryana teenager Junaid Khan, who was stabbed to death by a mob in a train in June. The Commission has issued notices to the authorities in Haryana and the Railway Board based on a complaint by Congress leader and activist Shehzad Poonawala.

“The petitioner has alleged killing of a minority community youth travelling in a train and inaction by state authorities. Let a notice be issued to the Chairman, Railway Board, Government of India, Rail Bhavan, New Delhi, Chief Secretary, Government of Haryana and DGP, Haryana, calling for report within four weeks,” the commission said.

Poonawala had filed the petition on June 27, and appealed to the NHRC to seek a report from the PMO and Ministry of Home Affairs on the “rising attacks” against Muslims and other minorities in the country.

He also sought action against Government Railway Police officials for their alleged failure to provide security in the train, and requested the NHRC to monitor the police probe to ensure it is carried out in an impartial manner.

