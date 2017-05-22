NHRC seeks report from Jharkhand police chief on lynchings

Protests at Seraikela, near Jamshedpur. Source: Manoj Kumar Protests at Seraikela, near Jamshedpur. Source: Manoj Kumar

Taking suo motu cognizance of a report on the lynching of seven persons by mobs in Jharkhand which suspected them to be child lifters, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notice Monday to the state Director General of Police, seeking a detailed report within four weeks.

In a press release, the Commission said it also expects comments on “the preventive measure taken/proposed to be taken” to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

The Indian Express had reported that seven persons were beaten to death by mobs in two attacks in tribal-dominated areas near Jamshedpur following rumours of gangs involved in kidnapping children being active in the region.

Jharkhand police had said two other persons were killed similarly on May 12 and May 13 in the neighbouring Jadugora and Asanboni areas.

Expressing serious concern over the incidents in Seraikela Kharsawan district and Nagadih area of East Singhbhum district, the NHRC said: “A civilized society cannot allow such heinous crimes to occur where human lives are taken by angry mob merely on suspicion of them being anti-social elements. The incidents amount to violation of right to life of the innocent victims targeted by the perpetrators. The law enforcing agencies of the state have certainly failed to perform their lawful duty.”

