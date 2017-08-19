NHRC seeks MHA report on plan to deport Rohingyas

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Home Ministry and sought a detailed report within four weeks on government’s plan to deport about 40,000 illegal Rohingya immigrants living in different parts of the country.

The NHRC issued the notice after taking suo motu cognizance of media reports that said India is going ahead with plans to deport Rohingyas and is in discussions with Myanmar and Bangladesh governments on the issue.

“The commission has observed that refugees are no doubt foreign nationals but they are human beings and before taking a big step, the government has to look into every aspect of the situation, keeping the fact into focus that the members of the Rohingya community, who have crossed into the Indian borders and are residing here for long, have a fear of persecution once they are pushed back to their native country,” the rights panel said in a statement.

The panel stated that fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Constitution regarding right to life and personal liberty, applies to all, irrespective of whether they are citizens of India or not.

It said: “India has been a home to refugees for centuries. It has continued to receive a large number of refugees from different countries. India is not a signatory to 1951 Convention on Refugees and also the 1967 Protocol. But India is a signatory to a number of UN and World Conventions on Human Rights. Till today, the country has evolved a practical balance between human and humanitarian obligations on one hand and security and national interest on the other.”

