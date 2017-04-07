NHRC notice to Delhi govt over contaminated injections

“About 8 of them reportedly require eye surgery,” it said. The Commission has observed that the content of the news report raises serious issue of negligence by the GTB Hospital doctors and its management, putting the eyesight of the patients to risk, the NHRC said. “About 8 of them reportedly require eye surgery,” it said. The Commission has observed that the content of the news report raises serious issue of negligence by the GTB Hospital doctors and its management, putting the eyesight of the patients to risk, the NHRC said.

The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Delhi government over a report that 20 eye patients at a hospital complained of blurred vision and pain after they were allegedly administered contaminated injections.

The Commission has issued the notice to the Chief Secretary and sought a detailed report within four weeks. The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of the media report that the patients had to be rushed to the AIIMS from the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in New Delhi on April 2, when they complained about blurred vision, pain and watery eyes after they were, allegedly, administered contaminated injections at the hospital.



According to the report, the patients, as part of their follow up treatment, were administered injections containing the drug ‘Avastian’, which is globally used to prevent blindness due to ageing, diabetes, hypertension and rupturing of blood vessels.

“Reportedly, Dr Atul Kumar, Chief of the R P Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at AIIMS has said that ‘Avastian’ is classified as a sight-saving drug and used all over the world. In this case, it seems that the injections were contaminated, which caused the reaction,” the Commission said.

“Reportedly, the medical director of the GTB Hospital has stated that the samples of the injection have been sent to the microbiology laboratory for testing so that suspected contamination could be determined. “He has informed that specialists were called immediately when the patients complained about blurred vision and mild pain, during the follow up and the serious cases were referred to the AIIMS, New Delhi,” it added.

