NHRC notice to CBSE, Tamil Nadu on NEET examinations outside state

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical and dental colleges across the country was conducted by CBSE in 136 cities as against 107 last year.

Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports on aspirants of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants in Tamil Nadu facing trouble due to unavailability of examination centres, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sent a notice to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the state government.

According to reports, more than 3,000 medical aspirants had to travel out of the state to take the exam on Sunday. “The Commission has observed that the contents of media report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights,” the NHRC said in a statement. “The students pass through tremendous pressure due to examination; it is the duty of the state to ensure that they should not be subjected to any kind of discomfort, while they are appearing for the entrance examinations.”

A detailed report has been sought in the matter from the CBSE and the state government and also an account on steps being taken by both authorities to ensure that such incidents do not occur in future. On Sunday, a 46-year-old man from Tamil Nadu, who had accompanied his son to Kerala for the NEET, died following a cardiac arrest while his son wrote the test.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that each student who had to travel outside will be given the train fair in addition to monetary assistance of Rs 1,000 per candidate.

