NHRC notice to Rajasthan government for police brutality following April 2 Bandh

The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Rajasthan government over reports of police brutality following April 2 violence. The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of reports of concern raised by several social activists and Dalit leaders “over police brutality and the way several people belonging to the Dalit communities were falsely implicated in criminal cases and are languishing in jails without bail in Rajasthan even after six weeks when a Bandh was called on the 2nd April, 2018 in protest against the Supreme Court order regarding SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.”

NHRC noted that, as per reports, even the women and children were not spared by the police.

“The Commission has observed that the allegations of illegal arrest, physical torture and implication of people in false criminal cases, if true, raise serious issue of violation of human rights of the victims and is a matter of concern. Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Rajasthan calling for a report in the matter within six weeks with a further direction upon the Director General of Police, Rajasthan to submit action taken report about the alleged police brutality,” the NHRC said.

NHRC cited how a CRPF jawan, posted in Srinagar, and who had taken leave to attend to his sick mother, was allegedly dragged out of his house by the police on 2nd April. “He was implicated in a false case and is languishing in jail for almost a month now. His plea for grant of bail has been rejected by the court. Reportedly, on the same day, the police broke open the door of the house of a government school teacher; barged inside and beat him while taking to the police station and from there to jail,” the NHRC said, adding that “hundreds of other Dalits are also languishing in jails and what they have got is another date on every hearing before the court.”

