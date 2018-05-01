NHRC issues notices to MP govt over caste labelling on chests of police aspirants

The Dhar incident triggered a controversy after the candidates from the reserved categories were stamped with their caste identification on their bare chests during the three-day medical examination process at the Dhar district hospital. The Dhar incident triggered a controversy after the candidates from the reserved categories were stamped with their caste identification on their bare chests during the three-day medical examination process at the Dhar district hospital.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to Madhya Pradesh’s chief secretary and director general of police asking for a detailed report on the alleged labelling of caste categories on the chests of aspiring police constables during a medical examination.

The commission observed that if in case it is true, the markings exhibit discriminatory and derogatory treatment towards the candidates of a specific reserved category. “Such despicable act on the part of the authorities cannot be tolerated under any circumstances in a civilised society, as it is a tantamount to violation of right to equality and dignity,” the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) stated.

The incident came into focus when more than 200 fresh police constable recruits were marked with ‘SC’, ‘ST’ and ‘OBC’ on their bare chests during a medical examination at the Dhar district hospital. Recruits belonging to the general category, however, were not labelled.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Dhar’s Superintendent of Police Veerendra Singh had said that an inquiry has been ordered into the matter as the labelling was not authorised by any competent authority.

“The commission has issued notices to the chief secretary and director general of police, Madhya Pradesh, calling for a detailed report in the matter, along with action taken against the delinquent officers, within four weeks,” the NHRC said in a statement.

(With PTI inputs)

