NHRC aims to protect dignity of human life: former-CJI H L Dattu

National Human Rights Commission Chairperson H L Dattu has said that dignity is the essence of human life, and that is what the NHRC strives to achieve. “Dignity is the essence of human life and it’s the objective of NHRC,” Dattu, the former Chief Justice of India, said at a conference on human rights in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The event was organised by the NHRC and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). He said that though government has the responsibility to protect human rights, business enterprises also have a major role to play in it.

It is the duty of the state to protect the human rights of everyone in its territory, he said.

Referring to the three pillars of UN Human Rights Council – protection, respect and remediation – to all those whose rights are violated, Justice Dattu said to fulfil these, there is a need for a policy commitment to respect human rights, evolved at the highest level by companies and this should be followed by a process of due diligence.

He said that though respecting human rights remains a voluntary obligation for companies, the issue is receiving widespread support of late, paving the way for implementation of guiding principles in responsible business efforts.