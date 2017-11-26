NHAI gets notice for not controlling dust pollution

The officer, D Senthil Pandiyan, has written to the Personnel Department. The officer, D Senthil Pandiyan, has written to the Personnel Department.

A Chhattisgarh government agency has accused the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), engaged in the construction of Raipur-Bilaspur highway, of violating air pollution control norms.

The Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board (CECB) has served a notice to the project director of the NHAI for allegedly violating air pollution norms while constructing the four-lane highway connecting the two key cities.

Taking cognisance of dust pollution caused during the four-laning work of the road, the CECB issued a notice to the project director of the NHAI yesterday seeking a reply within 15 days, a board official said today.

In the notice, the CECB has sought to know why strong action should not be taken against the agency under the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act for not controlling dust during the construction and why the four-laning work should not be stopped, he said.

The board has asked construction agencies in Bilaspur to sprinkle water at the construction sites and the municipal corporation to do a similar thing on roads so as to prevent dust pollution, he added.

Similar notices have also been served to authorities involved in upgradation of nearly half a dozen roads in the state capital, the official said.

