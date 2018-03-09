NHAI employs all-women staff at 300 toll plazas across India

All women staff deployed at toll plazas on March 8, 2018 (Twitter/Nitin Gadkari) All women staff deployed at toll plazas on March 8, 2018 (Twitter/Nitin Gadkari)

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has employed all-women toll collectors at more than 300 toll plazas across the country. The decision was taken by Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways after an all-woman staff was deployed on March 8 in day shift on at least one toll plaza close to the city area in every state and Union Territory to mark the occasion of International Women’s Day. The regional officers and NHAI staff have been instructed in this regard.

To improve the condition of toll plazas and create a competitive environment, the NHAI is also doing a ranking of toll plazas based on various parameters directly affecting the highway users such as ETC (electronic toll collection) adaptability, condition of ETC infrastructure and time taken in passing through the toll plaza using FASTag lane, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had said in a statement earlier.

The NHAI is also ensuring construction of Nest (Mini) at toll plazas, a short duration parking with litter bins, toilet facilities, water ATM, Kiosk with tea/coffee vending machine and pre-packaged food items, readiness and availability of recovery van, patrolling vehicle, and ambulances, it added.

In another development, all-women staff was also designated as Mahila Shakti Team to handle hardcore welding, fitting and handling of heavy fabrication work of underframes in Shell factory on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

