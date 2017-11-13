NGT caps number of pilgrims at Vaishno Devi to 50,000 per day

Vaishnodevi shrine (Source: File photo) Vaishnodevi shrine (Source: File photo)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday capped the number of pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir to 50,000 a day. Exceeding that number, the devotees would be stopped either at Ardhkumari or Katra, ruled the green court. It also stayed new constructions taking place inside the shrine complex, reports PTI.

The tribunal also said a new path to the holy shrine exclusively for pedestrians and battery-operated cars will be opened from November 24.

In 2016, the NGT had asked the CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to furnish a report giving details of the municipal solid waste (MSW) and sewage treatment plants (STPs) installed there.

Last year, more than 77 lakh pilgrims had visited the holy shrine, as per the data of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

