NGT to hear PIL on cleaning of Ganga from February 6

The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday decided to hear a PIL filed in 1985 on cleaning of river Ganga, which was transferred from the Supreme Court, on a day-to-day basis from February 6. A bench headed by NGT Chief Justice Swatanter Kumar directed senior officials concerned to be present before it on the next date of hearing.

It also asked various stakeholders involved in Ganga rejuvenation to mull over the idea of interception of drains which are polluting the river.

“We are informed that the Supreme Court of India has transferred the matter concerning discharge of domestic sewage and other sources of pollution in Ganga to NGT. The tribunal will commence hearing on this aspect on day-to-day basis from February 6,” the bench said.

The apex court had on Tuesday transferred the PIL, filed by advocate M C Mehta, to NGT which has been hearing the matter with regard to issues relating to municipal solid waste and industrial waste since 2014.

The Supreme Court has asked the green panel to submit an interim report to it every six months to give an idea as to the progress made and difficulties, if any.

The apex court had on October 29, 2014, referred the issue relating to enforcement of the provisions of statutes touching environment and its preservation arising out of discharge of industrial effluents into river Ganga to NGT, citing time constraints.

Mehta, who had filed the PIL in 1985, brought to focus the problems arising from unabated pollution in the river by referring to media reports alleging that Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited in Bhadrabad near Haridwar was discharging untreated industrial effluents into the Ganges.

The green panel has divided the work of cleaning the river in different segments — Gomukh to Haridwar (Phase-I), Haridwar to Unnao (termed as segment B of Phase-I), Unnao to border of Uttar Pradesh, border of Uttar Pradesh to border of Jharkhand and border of Jharkhand to Bay of Bengal.