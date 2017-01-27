NGT summons Ghaziabad municipal commissioner over order non-complaince

The NGT directed the general manager of ‘Jal Kal Department’ Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam and municipal commissioner to be present on January 31, the next date of hearing. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) The NGT directed the general manager of ‘Jal Kal Department’ Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam and municipal commissioner to be present on January 31, the next date of hearing. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The National Green Tribunal has summoned the municipal commissioner of the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam over non-compliance of its order for construction of sewer lines in Kaushambi near Delhi border. A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim took exception to the affidavit filed by the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam stating that the green panel’s directions to stop flow of untreated sewage from villages to the storm-water drains of Kaushambi has been complied with.

“It needs no reiteration and there are statements which are inconsistent and speak aloud of non-compliance of the directions as per its own statement in the affidavit. In the circumstance, we would have taken serious view of lapses but for the request made by the counsel to give time to take further instructions.

“In the circumstances, we grant time till January 31, 2017, for the municipal commissioner of the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam to report compliance of all the directions as also to explain the delay in compliance,” the bench also comprising Expert Member Bikram Singh Sajwan said.

The NGT directed the general manager of ‘Jal Kal Department’ Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam and municipal commissioner to be present on January 31, the next date of hearing.

The order came on the plea filed by Kaushambi Apartments Residents Welfare Association (KARWA) seeking execution of July 20, 2016 order to disconnect all sewer lines linked to storm water drains and stop release of untreated sewage from nearby villages in these drains in Kaushambi township within one month.

The green panel had also directed the Ghaziabad Development Authority to pay Rs 1.1769 crore to the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam within one month for construction of the sewer lines.

“On receipt of the said amount the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam shall construct sewer lines within two months there from. The Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam and the Ghaziabad Development Authority shall file compliance reports in the registry within 90 days,” the bench had said.