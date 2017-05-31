NGT slaps fine on 7 Kasauli hotels, orders demolition of illegal structures

National Green Tribunal (File Photo) National Green Tribunal (File Photo)

The National Green Tribunal on Tuesday slapped a heavy fine on five hotels in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, and asked authorities to demolish illegally constructed portions of their buildings. Two more hotels were named in a separate judgment and asked to pay fines ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh each.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Swatanter Kumar pulled up Bird’s View Resort, Chelsea Resorts, Hotel Pine View, Narayani Guest House, Nilgiri Hotel, Hotel Divsikha and AAA Guest House for causing irretrievable damage to the ecology, polluting the environment and raising unauthorised constructions. The bench sought compliance within two weeks.

“We direct that the unauthorised and illegal construction raised in violation of the planning laws affecting environment, ecology and natural resources adversely, should be demolished in terms of the provisions of the NGT Act of 2010,” said the bench.

The tribunal imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Bird’s View Hotel, Hotel Divsikha and AAA Guest House, Rs 7 lakh each on Chelsea Resorts, Hotel Pine View and Narayani Guest House and Rs 10 lakh on Nilgiri hotel.

“Each of these five notices shall pay the environmental compensation within two weeks from the date of pronouncement of this order,” the bench said. The judgment came on a plea filed by Society for Preservation of Kasauli and its Environs.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App