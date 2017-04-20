NGT slams Sri Sri Ravi Shankar over Yamuna plains damage: ‘You have no sense of responsibility’

The National Green Tribunal. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The National Green Tribunal. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday said that Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s allegation of bias in the green panel’s report on the damage caused to the Yamuna riverbed due to a culture festival organised by AOL is ‘shocking’.

The NGT said: “You have no sense of responsibility. Do you think you have the liberty to say whatever you want?”

The NGT bench hearing the case also asked the petitioner to file an application with the details of the statement so that the court can take the issue on record. The next date of hearing in the case is May 9, 2017.

Earlier this month, the NGT said that Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living was responsible for destroying the Yamuna floodplain during the ‘World Culture Festival’. Following that, the foundation cried foul while terming it to be a ‘conspiracy.’ The foundation also stated that its legal team will study the NGT report and decide on the future course of action.

Holding the AOL foundation responsible for destroying the entire Yamuna floodplain, the NGT-appointed Committee of Experts told the green panel that the rehabilitation of Yamuna floodplains destroyed by AOL’s ‘World Culture Festival’ will cost Rs. 13.29 crores and take almost 10 years.

In 2016, the NGT allowed AOL to hold a three-day ‘World Culture Festival’ on the floodplains while expressing its helplessness in banning the event, citing “fait accompli.” It had initially imposed a Rs 5 crore interim compensation on AOL for the environmental damage caused by the event.

