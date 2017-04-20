NGT slams Sri Sri Ravi Shankar over Yamuna plains damage: ‘You have no sense of responsibility’

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday said that Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s allegation of bias in the green panel’s report on the damage caused to the Yamuna riverbed due to a culture festival organised by AOL is ‘shocking’.
The NGT said: “You have no sense of responsibility. Do you think you have the liberty to say whatever you want?”
The NGT bench hearing the case also asked the petitioner to file an application with the details of the statement so that the court can take the issue on record. The next date of hearing in the case is May 9, 2017.
Earlier this month, the NGT said that Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living was responsible for destroying the Yamuna floodplain during the ‘World Culture Festival’. Following that, the foundation cried foul while terming it to be a ‘conspiracy.’ The foundation also stated that its legal team will study the NGT report and decide on the future course of action.
Holding the AOL foundation responsible for destroying the entire Yamuna floodplain, the NGT-appointed Committee of Experts told the green panel that the rehabilitation of Yamuna floodplains destroyed by AOL’s ‘World Culture Festival’ will cost Rs. 13.29 crores and take almost 10 years.
In 2016, the NGT allowed AOL to hold a three-day ‘World Culture Festival’ on the floodplains while expressing its helplessness in banning the event, citing “fait accompli.” It had initially imposed a Rs 5 crore interim compensation on AOL for the environmental damage caused by the event.
- Apr 20, 2017 at 1:29 pmThe court should ask the bogus swami and his disciples to clean up the mess they created. And, all politicians who parti ted in that festival should also be punished to do kar seva, and clean the site. The judgement should be warning to those fake gurus who use their political connection to get cheap publicity.Reply
- Apr 20, 2017 at 1:20 pmSRI SRI Ravishankar must accept the fine imposed by the Tribunal since they are not above the law of the land.Reply
- Apr 20, 2017 at 1:14 pmA 1000 KM long river that has almost dried and wherever there is water in it it is so filthy that you can not stand near it, last 70 years of abuse has degraded this holy and important river into a drain and all these people were sleeping until now, a three day festival is held on it's bans and ried up reiver bed and damage will 10 years to rectify? Does it make any sense?Reply
- Apr 20, 2017 at 1:12 pmwhat a lier NGT is I was part of the WCF and volunteered there we gave the venue back mush cleaner.. time will take its course NGT you have to apologize :)Reply
- Apr 20, 2017 at 1:06 pmNGT is looking for front page news position and thus unnecessarily issuing absurd allegation. Jamuna river bed is damaged or was damaged since long where is the comparison.Reply
- Apr 20, 2017 at 1:06 pmHe is a Big Guru Bhakt, no one do any harm to him !Reply
