NGT slams Chhattisgarh over negligence in waste disposal

The National Green Tribunal. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) The National Green Tribunal. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has slammed the Chhattisgarh government for gross negligence in the disposal of biomedical waste. It has said that the “non-compliance of rules and law in the state of Chhattisgarh is writ large”. The NGT directed Chhattisgarh to institute a Chief Secretary-led panel and to send a report to it after preparing an action plan for the implementation of biomedical waste disposal rules.

Watch What Else Is Making News

A four-member NGT bench, which included two justices and as many expert members, were adjudicating a case that petitioner Mahesh Dubey from Bilaspur had filed. Dubey had alleged that widespread violations of the regulations regarding the disposal were rampant and causing health hazards.

“The legal obligation with regard to segregation of biomedical waste has been merely reduced to paper formality, irrespective of the fact that segregation of medical waste being the most important and the basic step for environmentally sound disposal of biomedical waste,’’ the NGT said in its order. It added that the segregation was not being done even by a single hospital or medical facility in Chhattisgarh. “In the State of Chhattisgarh, there are 27 districts, and as per the biomedical rules, there should be one CBWTF (common biomedical waste treatment facility) at every 150 kms,’’ it said. “It is strange to note that the entire Sarguja and Bastar divisions, which are tribal dominated and schedule V areas, are not having even a single CBWTF. In both these divisions, there are innumerable deaths due to malaria, diarrhea, dengue etc every year because of mosquitoes and garbage-related menace.’’