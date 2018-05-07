NGT seeks report on illegal banquet halls, wedding farm houses in Ghaziabad

National Green Tribunal (NGT). (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) National Green Tribunal (NGT). (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Ahead of the wedding season, illegal banquet halls and wedding farm houses in Ghaziabad have come under the scanner of the National Green Tribunal which has sought an action taken report from the authorities against them.

A bench headed by acting Chairperson Justice Jawad Rahim directed the Ghaziabad Development Authority to file a detailed affidavit on the issue by July 7. The order came after the green panel was informed that there were 106 banquet halls which were operating without taking No Objection Certificate from the department concerned.

“The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) is directed to file statement of the action taken against the banquet halls operating illegally in addition to the reply already filed in this case,” the bench said. During the hearing, advocate Raman Yadav, appearing for the civic body Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam, told the bench that the administration has been sealing farmhouses and banquet halls that were being run in violation of norms.

The tribunal had earlier issued notice to authorities on a plea filed by Ghaziabad residents Sushil Raghav and Akash Vashishtha alleging that a number of banquet halls and wedding farm houses in Ghaziabad were running without requisite environmental permissions. The plea had sought action against banquet and marriage halls in Ghaziabad which were running without obtaining consent under Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and Water (Prevention and Control of pollution) Act, 1974 from the pollution control board.

“The application pertains to construction and operation of a large number of baarat ghar/wedding farm houses/banquet hall/ party halls and such events happening in open lawns and green belt area without obtaining any consent. The banquet halls and party halls also violate the provision of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000 as severe noise pollution is caused due to the loud music played by the organizers of the event. It is further submitted that they extract huge quantity of ground water without any NOC from Central Ground Water Authority,” the plea had said.

The petition had sought closure and demolition of such illegal banquet and party halls which were operating without proper consent from pollution control board and Central Ground Water Authority.

