NGT raps Haryana, UP over delay in making CNG main vehicle fuel

National Green Tribunal (File Photo)

The National Green Tribunal today came down heavily on Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments for the delay in introduction of CNG as the main fuel for vehicles and threatened to ban their transportation in NCR. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar directed the senior most official from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) to be present before it on April 20, the next date of hearing.

“What are you doing about CNG? Don’t tell your stories to us, we are not interested. We will make you cry if you don’t follow our orders. We will prohibit entire transportation in NCR (National Capital Region). Why have you not complied with our order till date? If there was a problem, then you should have come before us,” the bench said.

The observations came after Haryana and Uttar Pradesh told the green panel that they have already submitted requisite data to PNGRB and are awaiting its response.

The NGT had earlier directed UP, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi to file affidavit giving details about cities which are connected with the supply of CNG and the areas proposed to be connected.

It had asked them to explain which functions are to be performed by the states and PNGRB and submit a comprehensive plan for laying CNG pipeline for distribution.

The NGT in September last year had asked Uttar Pradesh and Haryana government to mull over the possibility ofinstalling CNG stations in NCR while refusing to grant permission to over 10-year-old diesel vehicles to ply in these areas.

