NGT pulls up govt over ‘mountain garbage dumps’

The National Green Tribunal on Monday pulled up the Delhi government for lack of infrastructure to deal with “mountain dumps” of decaying garbage at landfills across the city. The tribunal noted that the capital generates over 14,000 metric tonnes of garbage a day, and the authorities lacked requisite infrastructure and appropriate technical capacity to deal with huge amount of waste.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson, Justice Swatanter Kumar, directed the AAP government to apprise the tribunal about the steps taken to lower the height of garbage dumps at Bhalswa, Ghazipur and Okhla landfill sites, stating that they were sources of air and water pollution.

