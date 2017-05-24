NGT pulls up Centre over national cattle policy

National Green Tribunal (File photo) National Green Tribunal (File photo)

While the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) sought written orders from the National Green Tribunal, the latter pulled up the Centre for delaying holding a meeting with all states and union territories to frame a national cattle policy. The green tribunal had last week asked the Centre to frame a policy to prevent the “rapid decline” in population of indigenous breeds of cattle across the country.

“We had asked you (Centre) to hold a meeting with all the parties. Why didn’t you do it? This is the problem with you people. First, you don’t follow out orders and when we say anything, then you cry that we pass harsh directions,” a bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar, said.

The observations came after MoEF’s counsel sought written orders from the bench to hold such a meeting. “We direct the counsel for the MoEF and the Ministry of Agriculture to seek clear instructions if they would be holding a proposed meeting of all the joint stakeholders to enable formulating a national policy for protection of indigenous cows as we are informed that in some of the states like Kerala have witnessed 79.9 percent decline in the animal population,” the bench said.

The green tribunal was hearing a plea filed by lawyer Ashwini Kumar who had moved the tribunal against the “looming threat of extinction of indigenous cattle” in the country.

