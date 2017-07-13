NGT orders Rs 50000 fine on dumping waste between Haridwar and Unnao in Ganga

The National Green Tribunal imposed a penalty of Rs. 50,000 on people dumping waste in Ganga. (Express Photo) The National Green Tribunal imposed a penalty of Rs. 50,000 on people dumping waste in Ganga. (Express Photo)

The National Green Tribunal Wednesday imposed a penalty of Rs 50000 on people dumping waste in the stretch between Haridwar and Unnao of River Ganga.



The bench headed by Justice Swatanter Kumar directed the authorities that no waste dumping should be allowed within 500 meters from the edge of the Ganga. Also, 100 meters from the edge of the river should be declared a “no-development zone,” the NGT said.

