NGT orders inspection of illegal industries in northwest Delhi

The National Green Tribunal. (Express Photo)

The National Green Tribunal on Thursday directed inspection of industries in northwest Delhi and closure of illegal units that were causing air pollution. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar ordered the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Commissioner Of Industries and North Delhi Municipal Corporation to conduct the inspection in Prahladpur Bangar area of Rohini.

“After the inspection, if it is found that these industries were running without permission from the DPCC and others and they were indulging in burning plastic, carbon and other waste material, the committee shall direct closure of these units,” the bench said.

The tribunal said there cannot be any worst source of air pollution than burning of carbon and plastic. It also said that these illegal industries would be liable to pay environment compensation which it would fix later after hearing the parties.

During the proceedings, the green panel noted the submission of the Delhi Government that the SDM of the area was finding it difficult to take action against the illegal industries.

The counsel for the city government told the NGT that the SDM had to take police protection even to come out from his office as people from the nearby areas threatened him after he took action against the illegal industries.

The order came on the plea of city resident Krishan Kumar seeking closure of illegal industries in Prahladpur Bangar area of Rohini on the grounds that these were causing air pollution. The plea had claimed that numerous industrial units were operating in residential areas without consent from the DPCC and the authorities have turned a “blind eye” to them.

