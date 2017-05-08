NGT issues notices to centre, Delhi governments on toxic gas leak

School students being treated at a hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI Photo School students being treated at a hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI Photo

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) today issued notices to the central and Delhi governments over the chemical gas leak from the Tughlaqabad container depot that affected over 450 schoolchildren. The tribunal also issued a show cause notice to the Container Corporation of India asking why its Tughlaqabad unit should not be not shifted to some other place.

On Saturday, over 450 students studying in schools close to the depot had to be hospitalised following the chemical spill.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now