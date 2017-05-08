Latest News
  • NGT issues notices to centre, Delhi governments on toxic gas leak

NGT issues notices to centre, Delhi governments on toxic gas leak

On Saturday, over 450 students studying in schools close to the depot had to be hospitalised following the chemical spill.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:May 8, 2017 12:41 pm
gas leak, delhi gas leak, tughlaqabad gas leak, gas leak delhi,delhi gas leak details, Manish sisodia, delhi government, Swati maliwal, JP Nadda, Delhi gas leak vistims, delhi hospitals, rani jhansi school, rani jhansi school delhi, students gas leak, delhi school students, delhi news, india news, delhi news, indian express news, gas leak all you need to know School students being treated at a hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI Photo

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) today issued notices to the central and Delhi governments over the chemical gas leak from the Tughlaqabad container depot that affected over 450 schoolchildren. The tribunal also issued a show cause notice to the Container Corporation of India asking why its Tughlaqabad unit should not be not shifted to some other place.

On Saturday, over 450 students studying in schools close to the depot had to be hospitalised following the chemical spill.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

May 08: Latest News