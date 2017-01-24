NGT notice to MoEF on doctor’s plea agst illegal e-waste unit

The National Green Tribunal office in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) The National Green Tribunal office in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

A doctor has moved the National Green Tribunal against an illegal e-waste unit in Northwest Delhi, prompting the green panel to seek response from the Environment Ministry, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and others.

A bench headed by NGT chief Justice Swatanter Kumar issued notices to Ministry of Environment and Forests, CPCB and Delhi Pollution Control Committee on a petition against an e-waste unit at Jaipuria Mills, Ghantaghar area.

Watch what else is making news

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident, Dr Parul Sharma and others, through advocates Isha Malhotra Chavan and Meena Chaudhary Sharma, alleging that air and ground water in the area was getting polluted because of the illegal running of hazardous recycling factory of petrochemical waste.

The petitioner, who runs a playschool in the area, said the manufacturing and processing of hazardous chemicals or petroleum products is being done on the site of a shut spinning and weaving mill.

“The vapours and fumes of the chemicals which are processed in the open are polluting the air. Whenever these chemicals are dissolved and mixed, it releases obnoxious fumes which cause incessant cough and various other lung-related problems for people working or living in the vicinity,” Sharma said. These chemicals spill and flow in the drains or sewer, thereby contaminating water and soil,” the plea said.

The tribunal has listed the matter for next hearing on March 6.