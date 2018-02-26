NGT notice to Haryana on plea alleging encroachment on drain

The National Green Tribunal office in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The National Green Tribunal office in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

A plea alleging encroachments on the Sikanderpur natural drain in Gurgaon has prompted the National Green tribunal to seek responses from the state government and others. A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore issued notices to Haryana government, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) and sought their replies in three weeks.

Issue Notice to the respondents. Notice made returnable within three weeks,” the plea said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by filed by RTI activist Harinder Dhingra who has claimed that there were large-scale encroachments around the natural drain which starts from Sikanderpur Ghosi to the metro Line in Sikanderpur resulting in water-logging during every monsoon.

The petitioner said that Haryana government has permitted transfer stations, processing facility and landfill site on the said drain.

“Permitting such a facility at the said land would further deteriorate and destroy the said drain. The said processing facility and landfill site which is proposed to be built on Khasra number 482 does not have mandatory No Objection Certificate from Haryana State Pollution Control Board,” the plea said.

The plea, filed through advocate Ayush Arora, has sought appointment of a committee of expert members to investigate the role of respondent organisations’ officers behind the alleged illegal encroachments on Sikanderpur Ghosi natural rainwater drain.

