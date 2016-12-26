NGT nod not needed for Polavaram: Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu recalled the opposition he had to face for the implementation of several other projects in the state. (File) Naidu recalled the opposition he had to face for the implementation of several other projects in the state. (File)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today rubbished the allegations of Telangana government that NGT’s nod has not been taken for Polavaram and said the clearance is “not related to this project”. Speaking at an event here after receiving first tranche of funds for Polavaram multi-purpose project, the Chief Minister said, “NGT clearance is not related to this project”.

“To stop the implementation of Polavaram project there were several people working against it. They had approached the Supreme Court, National Green Tribunal, and even tried to create farmers’ agitation. However, we overcame all those issues,” he added.

On Telangana’s demand to reduce the height of the dam to avoid submergence of Ram temple in Badhrachalam and other nearby mandals, Naidu said the height of the dam was never increased.

“The original height proposed in the old project has been retained,” he added. Naidu recalled the opposition he had to face for the implementation of several other projects in the state.

“Pattiseema was opposed, but we finished it. Political parties, instead of working for national interest are batting for petty issues and hindering every step,” Naidu said.