NGT issues show cause notice to UP over garbage near Ganga

The National Green Tribunal office in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) The National Green Tribunal office in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The National Green Tribunal has taken note of reckless dumping of garbage around Ganga during Kartik Poornima fair at Garhmukteshwar in Uttar Pradesh and issued notice to the state government to show cause why environmental compensation be not imposed upon it for indiscriminate disposal of waste.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar sought response from the UP government and all the local authorities responsible for removal of municipal solid waste while seeking their reply before February 10.

“The counsel appearing for the applicant shall take the notices to the State of Uttar Pradesh and all the local authorities responsible for removal of municipal solid waste.

“They shall show cause why environmental compensation be not imposed upon them for indiscriminate dumping of waste on the river bank of Ganga,” the bench said.

The matter has been listed for the next hearing on February 10. The tribunal was hearing a petition filed by Uttar Pradesh resident Krishan Kant Singh and NGO SAFE, seeking a direction to organisers and the district administration to make proper arrangement for the fair so that the river is not polluted.

The plea, filed through advocate Rahul Choudhary, contended that Kartik Poornima Fair is held on the banks of Ganga at Garhmukteshwar in the month of November every year.

Many villagers attending the fair stay on the banks of the river cook food and wash utensils at the same place, besides disposing plastic, thermocol, bottles, and other waste material and biodegradable material, the plea said.

The toilets made for the visitors also discharge wastes directly into the river thereby polluting it, it said.

The plea alleged that the district administration has not taken any step to control the wastes disposal and even after the fair is over no steps have been taken to clear the solid waste dumped there.

The plea sought a direction to the respondents to clear the entire stretches of river Ganga near Garhmukteshwar, Brijghat and Pooth in Hapur and village in Tigri in Amroha districts of UP.