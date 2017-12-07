NGT holds Sri Sri Ravishankar’s AOL responsible for Yamuna floodplains damage

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Kashmir (Express File Photo) Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Kashmir (Express File Photo)

The NGT on Thursday held Shri Shri Ravishankar’s Art of Living Foundation responsible for damage caused to the Yamuna Floodplains, during its 2016 World Culture Festival in New Delhi. No additional monetary penalty was imposed by the Tribunal though.

The bench headed by the NGT chairperson Swatanter Kumar added that the DDA has to carry out the restoration work on the floodplains under the guidance of the expert committee, assess the cost of doing so. It added that if the cost exceeds Rs 5 crore – the amount that AOL paid last year as compensation – then DDA will recover the rest from the AOL foundation.

“The DDA has failed to perform its statutory functions of maintaining the ecology. It shall assess the quantum of damage and carry out the restoration work” said the Bench.

An expert committee headed by Shashi Shekhar, Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, in April said it would cost Rs 13.29 crore it and take almost 10 years to restore the damaged Yamuna floodplains.

