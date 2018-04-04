NGT directs NCR states to file ambient air quality data in two weeks

It had observed that air pollution was never at a “normal level” in the national capital and directed the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, UP and Rajasthan to file the action plan afresh.

The National Green Tribunal Wednesday directed Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan to submit ambient air quality analysis data within two weeks.

A bench headed by acting NGT chairperson Justice Jawad Rahim asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to analyse the data and submit their recommendations.

“We direct the CPCB and the DPCC to analyse the ambient air quality data of Delhi and NCR and submit their conclusions coupled with their recommendations as regard the air quality,” the bench said.

The tribunal has posted the matter for next hearing on April 23.

It had earlier slammed the Punjab and Haryana governments for filing generalised action plans to combat air pollution, and directed them to refer to its previous judgments on the issue.

The tribunal had also rapped the Delhi government and the neighbouring states over their action plan on ways to deal with severe air pollution in the city and directed them to file a detailed document to tackle the problem.

It had observed that air pollution was never at a “normal level” in the national capital and directed the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, UP and Rajasthan to file the action plan afresh.

The counsel for Vardhaman Kaushik, who had filed a plea for steps to improve air quality in Delhi, had said the action plans submitted by the states were merely “an eye-wash” and they had only “copy-pasted” the recommendations of the Supreme Court appointed EPCA.

