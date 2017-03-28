NGT directs Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam to comply with its order on maintenance of roads

National Green Tribunal. (File Photo) National Green Tribunal. (File Photo)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Meerut Commissioner to hold a meeting with officials of Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam and UP Awas Vikas Parishad to find a solution to financial constraints for complying with the green panel’s order on maintenance of roads. A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim slammed UP Awas Vikas Parishad over its statement directing Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam to manage the construction work of roads from the available funds.

“Counsel for UP Awas Vikas Parishad submits they have received the estimate from the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam and they have replied to them directing to manage from the available fund. This does not supply to us as proper course adopted by the UP Awas Vikas Parishad. We direct them to file reply to the direction passed by the tribunal.

“In the meanwhile Commissioner, Meerut Division shall conduct a meeting between Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam and UP Awas Vikas Parishad and resolve the issue regarding funding of Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam for assuring compliance of directions issued by this tribunal. Report in this regard shall be filed within next date of hearing,” the bench said.

The green panel had directed the civic body on May 16, 2016 to maintain roads and pavements with sufficient green cover in Sector 3 of Vasundhara after a plea alleged non-compliance.

Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam, however, had claimed before NGT that the budgetary allocation was insufficient to carry out the work and directions of the tribunal.

The bench remained unsatisfied with the submission and imposed a Rs 1 lakh fine on three officials of the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC) for non-compliance of its order.

It had said that Municipal Commissioner Abdul Samad, Chief Engineer R K Mittal and its Executive Engineer were responsible for the lapses in Sector 3 of Vasundhara and directed that the fine be recovered from them with immediate effect.

The tribunal’s order came on a plea filed by Ghaziabad resident Nayan Agrawal seeking execution of NGT’s direction to repair and carry out maintenance of the roads and pavements with sufficient green cover in Sector 3 in Vasundhara area.

