NGT bars Delhi Cantonment Board from cutting trees without nod

The National Green Tribunal. (Express Photo) The National Green Tribunal. (Express Photo)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has restrained the Delhi Cantonment Board from chopping trees without its permission after a plea alleged that the civic body had indiscriminately cut a large number of trees. The order was passed by a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar. Advocates Lalit Mohini Bhat and Anuj Kapoor, appointed as amicus curiae in the case, told the NGT that more than 3,500 saplings have been planted in the Cantonment area.

“The officers concerned of the Cantonment Board shall ensure that all these plants are looked after well, at least for a period of five years and there are no tree casualties. The survival rate report will be filed before the tribunal after a period of six months.

“The Cantonment Board shall not fell any trees except after obtaining permission from the competent authority and thereafter, leave of the tribunal,” the bench, which also incuded Justice R S Rathore, said. The tribunal’s order came on a plea filed by NDMC vice- chairman and former BJP MLA Karan Singh Tanwar against the Station Commander of Delhi Cantonment for allegedly cutting a large number of trees in the Nicholson range in the Inderpuri region of South West Delhi.

Tanwar had claimed that 25,000-30,000 trees of various varieties, including Mulberry, Pipal, Sagwan, Neem and Kikar, were chopped off in the ridge area. “The action was in complete contravention to the orders of the Supreme Court, NGT and Forest department. The trees were cut under the pretext of seeking land to station a unit of the Army,” the plea had alleged.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App