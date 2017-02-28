NGT asks officials to meet, answer queries on Ganga river issue

All the officers and their counsel have to participate in the meeting and answer our queries,” the bench said. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) All the officers and their counsel have to participate in the meeting and answer our queries,” the bench said. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The National Green Tribunal Tuesday directed officials from the pollution control boards and agencies of the Centre and Uttar Pradesh to be present in the court on Wednesday to respond to its queries on sewage discharged from Kanpur drains into the Ganges. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar directed the officers from Ministries of Environment and Forests (MoEF) and Water Resources (MoWR), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), UP pollution control board (UPPCB) and UP Jal Nigam to meet in his court over the release of waste into the river.

“We direct MoEF, MoWR, CPCB, state pollution control board, municipal body concerned to meet in court no. 1 of NGT. All the officers and their counsel have to participate in the meeting and answer our queries,” the bench said.

The green panel directed them to inform it about the total discharge of sewage and other from Kanpur in the drains which join river Ganga and also provide the status of sewage treatment plants as proposed by National Ganga River Basin Authority and other schemes. The tribunal asked all the parties to be ready with the answers and posted the matter for hearing on March 1.